Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

