Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.