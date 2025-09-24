Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after buying an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,727,000 after buying an additional 87,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,961,000 after buying an additional 210,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 569.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. Northcoast Research cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded TKO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.50.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.2%

TKO opened at $202.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 0.78. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,767,807. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

