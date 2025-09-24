Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $3.19 Million in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF $RWX

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 942.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 153,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $2,577,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10,907.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

