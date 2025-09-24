Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.8% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 10,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:VEEV opened at $278.75 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.78.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.