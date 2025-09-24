Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 12,125 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

