Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 22,477 Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000.

FTCB stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

