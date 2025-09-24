Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,191 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1%

CMG stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

