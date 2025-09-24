Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,504 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,525 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,939,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,254,000.

FTSL stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

