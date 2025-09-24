Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $470.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

