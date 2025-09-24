Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

