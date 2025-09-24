Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE LOW opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

