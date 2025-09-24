Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.