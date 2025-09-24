Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 855 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day moving average is $165.87. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.50, for a total value of $4,517,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,242 shares in the company, valued at $49,330,683. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 190,847 shares of company stock valued at $39,921,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

