Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 899 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2%

ADI opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

