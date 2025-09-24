Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of eBay by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 187,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in eBay by 147.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 117,490 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

