Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 597,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $164.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

