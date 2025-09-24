Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

