Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,702,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,746,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 246 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,102.90. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

