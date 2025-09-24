Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balefire LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.03.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
