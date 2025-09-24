PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 141.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 8,350.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 5,352.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

PPL stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

