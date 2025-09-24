Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

