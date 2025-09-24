Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Stock Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

