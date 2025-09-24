Rhumbline Advisers Has $440,000 Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc $PLSE

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 68.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2,203.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 24.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.68. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 34,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $508,100.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,551,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,100,592. This represents a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,580.02. This represents a 31.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,142. Corporate insiders own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.