Rhumbline Advisers Has $474,000 Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $4,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 513,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 255,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 31,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $166,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 498,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,636.14. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 151,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,047,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,350,202. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 18th. William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

