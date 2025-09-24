Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 145,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

