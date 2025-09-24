Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,300 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NerdWallet were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NerdWallet by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.44. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

