Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

JPM stock opened at $312.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $316.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

