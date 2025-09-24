Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.64. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 271,834 shares trading hands.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $467.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 19.25%.The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

