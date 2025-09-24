SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

