SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor PLC $AMCR

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 853,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 326,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

