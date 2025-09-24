SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,631 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $14,583,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

