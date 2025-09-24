SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.2% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 130,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

