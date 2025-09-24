Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 91,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FFC opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.99.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

