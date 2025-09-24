Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 1,616 Welltower Inc. $WELL

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 581.0% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 138.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Welltower by 92.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $172.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.18.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.42.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.