Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 6,193 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 18.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

