Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 7,049 SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,687,000 after buying an additional 3,028,281 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 84.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after buying an additional 2,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 1,085,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

