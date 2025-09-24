Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.