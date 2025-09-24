Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

