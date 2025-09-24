Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

