Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $236,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,524.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 771,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after buying an additional 763,491 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,822,000 after buying an additional 507,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,790,000 after buying an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

