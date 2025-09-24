Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $26,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,330 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

