Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $170,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRTX opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.62. The company has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.05.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
