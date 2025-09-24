Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $170,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.62. The company has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.05.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

