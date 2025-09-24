Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $224,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

