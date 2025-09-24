Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $233,000 in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $211,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $692,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0%

EMR opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

