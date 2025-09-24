Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3%

ONEOK stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

