Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Cencora were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cencora by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 34.7% in the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

