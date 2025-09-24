Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $162,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after purchasing an additional 422,050 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,509 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

