Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $200,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

