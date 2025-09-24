Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 7,290 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 151,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

